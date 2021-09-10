The victim reported a man threatened her during an incident in Station Avenue, Ranskill, at about 12.30am on Thursday, September 9.

Officers went to an address in Station Avenue where they arrested a 42-year-old on suspicion of affray.

Nottinghamshire Police found a Samurai sword and cannabis in a Bassetlaw man's property.

When they searched his home they found a large Samurai sword and two cannabis plants.

Inspector Sue Wain, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As highlighted in this instance we will continue to work relentlessly, day and night, to tackle weapon-related incidents.

“I am pleased we managed to quickly secure an arrest in relation to this incident and seize a potentially lethal weapon as well as tackling drugs-related activity.”

As well as urging people not to fall foul of the law by carrying dangerous weapons in public, Nottinghamshire Police has also warned people it is now an offence to possess certain items such as knuckledusters, throwing stars, zombie knives, butterfly knives and telescopic truncheons - even in private - due to new laws introduced under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

The new legislation is enabling the force to remove even more dangerous weapons from circulation, even if they are kept in a private home, enabling it to further clamp down on weapon-enabled crime and prevent potentially dangerous weapons being used to inflict violence.