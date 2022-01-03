Investigations are ongoing after the 22-year-old man was assaulted in Osberton Road area, Retford, at around 6pm on December 31, 2021.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was found to have sustained a bleed on the brain, potential fractured wrist, cuts and bruises to his arms and face and a fractured skull.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty attack which has left a man with bleed on the brain and requiring hospital treatment.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who may have seen anything or has any information and officers are currently working hard to understand exactly what happened.

“We would urge anyone with any information to get in touch.”