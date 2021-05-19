Man ‘stabbed in back with kitchen knife’ in broad daylight on busy Bassetlaw road

Police were called to Chapelgate in Retford on Wednesday, May 12 after a man was reportedly chased by two men carrying a kitchen knife and a cosh before they assaulted him.

The victim was stabbed in the back and hit with the cosh but managed to fight the men off before they ran off with his phone.

He suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Chapelgate in Retford.

As the incident unfolded it is alleged the offenders tried to take the victim’s Shar-Pei dog, but the canine wasn’t taken or harmed.

Police arrested and charged a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Ryan Wilkinson, of Chapelgate, Retford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 13 charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in public and attempted theft.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 9.

Detective sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is ongoing which includes understanding the motivation for this attack.

“We’re treating the incident incredibly seriously and we acted quickly to arrest a suspect who has now been charged with offences.

"Violence of this kind is unacceptable. There is no place for knives and weapons on our streets and I'd like to reassure people that we will always look to take appropriate action against individuals who are believed to have committed offences of this nature.

“We are continuing to work hard to locate a second outstanding suspect and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry. We will leave no stone unturned in locating this suspect so he can be dealt with accordingly."

Nottinghamshire Police's newly appointed dog theft lead, Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, added: "I want to make it clear to anybody involved in dog theft or the mistreatment of animals that it will not be tolerated.”

If anyone saw the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 151 of May 12 2021

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.