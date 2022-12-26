Nottinghamshire Police said that the 22-year-old victim “suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital” following the assault, which is said to have taken place on Newcastle Street on December 25, at about 6pm.

Officers and paramedics were called after reports of an unconscious man in the street.

Advertisement

Police said this afternoon, Boxing Day, that the full extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, although his condition is currently described as stable.

Newcastle Street, Worksop.

Two men, aged 24 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

A cordon was established around the scene during the initial stages of the police investigation.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Gail Routledge, who is investigating the incident, said: “This is a serious assault that has left a man with significant injuries.”

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to pursue numerous lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding this serious incident and are urging anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened to please get in touch with us.

“We'd also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident as they could have vital information which could assist us with our ongoing investigation.”

Advertisement