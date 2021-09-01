Police officers were called to Carlton-in-Lindrick shortly after 6.15pm on Monday evening when a man was seen acting aggressively – first in Rotherham Baulk and then Chichester Walk.

A vehicle was then followed a short distance to Harworth before a wider search of the area was undertaken.

A 39-year-old man was later arrested at around 7.15pm on suspicion of affray and has since been released on bail.

A man was seen acting aggressively in Rotherham Baulk, in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

A small axe was also found in Chichester Walk and taken away as evidence as investigations continue.

Inspector Susan Wain, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an alarming incident for people to witness and generated a very swift response from officers.

“Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate the display of dangerous weapons in public and we worked hard in this instance to track down and arrest a suspect very quickly.

“Investigations are still ongoing and house-to-house enquiries have also been completed. However we are still very keen to speak to anyone else who may have witnessed this incident.