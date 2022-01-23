Police were called to reports of a man being robbed and assaulted with a knife in Queen Street, Worksop, at around 10.20pm on Friday, January 21.

Officers rushed to the scene and swiftly arrested four people.

The 32-year-old victim is not thought to have sustained any life-altering or life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The incident happened on Queen Street, Worksop. Credit: Google Maps

Three men aged 42, 46 and 53-years-old and a 47-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

All four have been bailed with conditions as enquiries continue.

Inspector Nick Butler, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Robbery can cause a huge amount of distress to victim’s and we understand the impact this can have on people’s lives.

“Thankfully the victim is not thought to be seriously injured and due to the quick work by officers who acted fast to investigate and locate the suspects we were able to bring them into custody.

“We take any reports of this nature extremely seriously and will respond to them as a priority and do whatever it takes to apprehend suspects and keep people safe.

“We would like to reassure the public that we believe this was an isolated incident and the suspects and victim are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the community.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 789 of January 21 2022.