Man remanded in custody over burglaries in Harworth and Retford

Steven Mahoney, aged 37, of Wellington Street in Retford, was arrested on May 5 following enquiries and charged with burglary and fraud offences after a break-in in Whitby Road, Harworth at around 3.45am on April 11.

As well as the vehicle, cash and a handbag had been taken.

A man has appeared in court in connection with the burglaries.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods after a burglary in Whitehall Gardens in Retford at around 4am on March 8.

Mahoney appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 7 and has been remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 4.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police's county burglary team, said: "We've been carrying out robust enquiries into these incidents and have been making good headway with the investigation.

"It has led to Mahoney being charged and he now awaits the court process.

"Nottinghamshire Police takes burglaries extremely seriously and we'll always do everything we can to bring offenders to justice."