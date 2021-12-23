Officers were called to Shireoaks Road, Worksop, shortly before 9pm on Friday, December 17 when a man was reported to be in possession of a knife.

A suspect was quickly identified and searched, leading to the recovery of a craft knife.

Officers also seized another improvised weapon consisting of a pool ball inside a sock.

Police seized weapons off of a man on Shireoaks Road, Worksop on December 17.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and questioned by officers. He was later released on conditional police bail as investigations continue.

Sergeant Lee Mulligan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is not acceptable to go out armed with a weapon and we will take very strong action against anyone who thinks it is.

“On this occasion officers responded very quickly to reports by concerned members of the public and soon had a suspect in custody.