Man locked up after being caught wielding knife in Worksop town centre

Police arrested Julian Gray after he was spotted wielding the sharply pointed kitchen knife at Bridge Place in the town.

The 44-year-old, who was caught on CCTV cameras, was found to have the weapon, which had a nine-centimetre blade, in his jacket pocket when he was searched by police.

He told officers he was carrying the weapon for his own protection following the incident which happened on the afternoon of April 17 this year.

Julian Gray has been jailed for 12 months

Gray, of Ollerton, was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, August 16, he also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman inside a flat in Ollerton on July 12.

Prosecutor Samuel Lowne said Gray had been drinking before he started arguing with the victim. After he followed her into a bedroom, he punched her in the face while she was on the bed and grabbed a pillow and pushed it down on her face.

Mr Lowne said while the incident was ‘very brief In nature’ and Gray had ‘removed the pillow shortly afterwards’, the victim thought he was trying to suffocate her.

The woman, who suffered bruising during the incident, went to her neighbours and called the police. Gray was arrested later that day.

Matthew Hayes, defending Gray, said his ‘poor decision’ to carry the knife ‘was influenced by the misuse of alcohol’ and added he had also struggled with drug addiction.

Recorder Michael Stephens described it as a ‘pretty fearsome-looking knife’ but recognised that Gray had taken steps to address his issues.

Gray was jailed for a total of 12 months and made subject of a five-year restraining order.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We take all reports involving knives and violence extremely seriously and work really hard day-in and day-out to take as many weapons as possible of our streets and to educate people on the dangers of carrying a knife.