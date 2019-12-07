Man 'locked himself inside property with carving knife and threatened to stab people' in Bassetlaw disturbance

A 40-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Bassetlaw.

Officers were called to reports of damage to a van with a scaffolding pole in Station Avenue, Ranskill at 1.06pm on Friday (December 6).

A man armed with a carving knife had locked himself inside a property, threatening to stab officers and passing residents.

Officers forced entry and used a Taser before arresting him on suspicion of making threats to kill, affray and criminal damage.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.