Man left with fractured skull and bleeds on brain after Newark attack

The violent attack happened in Chatham Court in Newark shortly before 11pm on May 2 2019 following a heated argument between two men.

The victim fell to the floor and hit his head on the road after he was punched to the face by 39-year-old Stephen Chilvers.

Stephen Chilvers has been sentenced to two years for GBH with intent

Chilvers then continued to punch him in the face and kicked him in the head before leaving.

Police officers called to the incident provided first aid and stopped the bleeding to the victim’s head by applying several bandages.

He was taken to hospital for treatment which included an operation to attach metal plates to his jaw bone after he sustained a broken jaw.

Following enquiries police attended an address in Stoke Avenue, Newark, during the early hours of the next morning to arrest Chilvers.

Nottinghamshire Police reported he was aggressive towards officers and resisted before he was arrested.

Chilvers, of Pierson Street, Newark, was subsequently charged and on Tuesday (August 3 2021) he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was jailed for two years.

Inspector Charlotte Allardice, District Commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: “This was a vicious and prolonged attack which left the victim with serious head injuries.

“Chilvers continued to attack him while he was lying prone on the floor, landing more punches and kicking him to the head.

"This kind of violent behaviour is totally unacceptable.