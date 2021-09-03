Nottinghamshire Police officers found a man slouched against the door of a property in Portland Street, Worksop, after they were called to a report of an assault.

It is reported that the man was walking home from the pub when an argument is believed to have taken place.

A group of men then allegedly got out of a car and attacked him, hitting him to the ground. They are then believed to have got back in the car and driven off.

Nottinghamshire Police are asking for witnesses or who have information to call 101.

The man received medical treatment for his injuries and is said to be recovering.

Officers investigating the incident, which happened around 9.20pm on Saturday, August 28, are now asking for anyone who saw what happened or has information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “What has been reported to us is an horrendous assault by a group on a man.

“He was left needing medical treatment and fortunately he is on the way to recovery, but we understand how varied and profound the impact of such incidents can be for victims.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation and are committed to understanding the circumstances around what happened.

“We do however believe this was after an argument between a group of people and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers have conducted a number of CCTV enquiries as well as speaking to people in the area, going door-to-door.”