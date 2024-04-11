Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Mann was disturbed by a neighbour as he helped himself to items from a home in Middlegate Field Drive, at around 4pm on 16 February.

A young woman heard footsteps coming from upstairs whilst she was home alone and ran out of the property for help. A neighbour intervened and Mann ran off with cash, watches, and other jewellery that he had stolen from within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old was arrested a short time later at Whitwell Train Station and charged and remanded into police custody ahead of a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates court on 19 February. At the hearing a Magistrate further remanded Mann, of Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, into prison custody. Mann next appeared at Derby Crown Court on 18 March, where he was handed a 32-month jail term.

Neil Mann was disturbed by a neighbour as he helped himself to items from a home in Whitwell

Detective Inspector Ryan McVeigh who leads the force’s Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team for the north of the county said: “Burglary is an offence that, for many, is the first time in their lives where they have cause to contact police and is something that can leave victims feeling violated and scared in a place where they should feel safe.