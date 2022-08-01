Man jailed for violent assaults in Ollerton

Martin Slack, aged 31, threw a television at his victim after entering her home without permission on the evening of January 21, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

The screen caused injuries to the woman’s face and one of her feet.

Slack, who was already on bail for another attack against a young woman and a police officer, then fled, but was arrested a few hours later by police.

Martin Slack has been jailed.

The court heard that two months previously, on November 15, Slack assaulted two police officers as he was arrested in Ollerton for a separate attack on a young woman.

He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Slack, of Southfield Grove, Bingham, was jailed for a total of two-and-a-half-years and handed a restraining order.

Detective Constable Jonathan Reid, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Slack is a violent offender who launched a series of inexcusable physical attacks – three of which were aimed at females.

“His behaviour on both occasions was absolutely disgraceful and I am pleased he has now been held to account.