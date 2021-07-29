Martin Heath, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks after he appeared in court.

The 41-year-old attacked a member of market staff near to the Trader Clock on Bridge Street, on Friday July 23.

When police attended Health assaulted two officers and committed a public order offence. He was also in breach of a criminal behaviour order.