Man jailed for attacking market staff and police officers in Worksop town centre

A man has been jailed after he attacked police officers and a market worker in Worksop town centre.

By Sam Jackson
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 7:57 pm

Martin Heath, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks after he appeared in court.

The 41-year-old attacked a member of market staff near to the Trader Clock on Bridge Street, on Friday July 23.

When police attended Health assaulted two officers and committed a public order offence. He was also in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “This is a reminder that violent behaviour in our town centre will not be tolerated and we will take positive action.”