Man jailed for attacking market staff and police officers in Worksop town centre
A man has been jailed after he attacked police officers and a market worker in Worksop town centre.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 7:57 pm
Martin Heath, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks after he appeared in court.
The 41-year-old attacked a member of market staff near to the Trader Clock on Bridge Street, on Friday July 23.
When police attended Health assaulted two officers and committed a public order offence. He was also in breach of a criminal behaviour order.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “This is a reminder that violent behaviour in our town centre will not be tolerated and we will take positive action.”