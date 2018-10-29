Man jailed after police dog sniffs out £4,000 worth of cocaine hidden under floor boards in Worksop

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for five years after a police dog sniffed out the drugs

Officers carried out a drugs warrant in East Manton, Worksop, on January 4 with the support of a drugs dog and handler. Andrew Ian White was arrested that morning for possession with intent to supply after a blade, cutting mat and scales were also seized. The 31-year-old, formerly of Hardwick Road, Worksop, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday September 26. Sergeant Jon Hewitt said: “This was a long and tedious case with White initially pleading not guilty at his first hearing, but hard work paid off after we were able to offer an overwhelming amount of evidence, leading to an eventual guilty plea. “Drugs can devastate lives and we will not tolerate them poisoning our county.

“This was a great result and I’d urge you to contact us if you suspect people to be dealing in your communities.

“You could be the key to helping us rid more drug dealers from our streets.”