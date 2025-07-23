Man jailed after one-punch attack outside Edwinstowe pub

A violent offender left a man with 'devastating' head injuries after a one-punch assault outside a village pub.

Juraj Argay knocked the victim unconscious after being asked to leave the Hammer and Wedge Club, in East Lane, Edwinstowe, in the early hours of January 19, 2025.

Argay was identified as the suspect but went on the run, shaving off his hair and beard in an attempt to evade justice.

He eventually handed himself in at a police station and was arrested and charged.

Juraj Argay. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

The 37-year-old, of Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, went on to plead guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (July 23) he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail.

Emergency services were called to the pub around 1.25am and the victim, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Detectives began an investigation and discovered Argay had been drinking at the club and behaving aggressively throughout the night.

He had told a number of people he was a bare knuckle fighter and had been challenging other drinkers to an arm wrestle.

Argay was escorted from the venue by three people and was standing close to a car parked in the pub’s beer garden when he lashed out.

He punched the victim once to the face, causing him to fall backwards and bang his head on the concrete floor.

The victim continues to need round-the-clock medical care in hospital and the court was told about the 'heartache' and 'devastation' the incident has caused to his loved ones.

Detective Constable Jack Reasbeck, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigations revealed Argay had been boasting about how strong he was while drinking at the pub that evening.

“When his behaviour led to him being asked to leave he objected, going on to punch a man almost twice his age in the face.

“The victim struck his head on concrete and required emergency surgery.

“The case shows once again how just one punch can lead to extremely serious injuries and grave consequences for everyone involved.

“My thoughts remain with the victim's loved ones and officers will continue to support them.

“We also know this attack caused considerable concern in the village and officers have worked hard to identify and trace the offender, build a case against him and secure this outcome in court.

“I’d like to thank the pub staff and other members of the public who helped with first aid, and assisted officers both on the night and with the investigation.”