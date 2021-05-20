Man injured in hammer attack outside his Worksop home

A 48-year-old man was hit in the head with a hammer after being confronted outside his home in Worksop earlier this week. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the attack which happened outside the victim’s flat on Norfolk Street at around 2.10pm on Monday

The victim suffered a broken cheekbone and was covered in blood when police arrived just minutes later.

His attacker fled the scene but enquiries led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man.

Det Con Rebecca Hopson said: "There is absolutely no excuse for behaviour of this sort. The victim could easily have been much more seriously injured and was lucky not to have been.

“We are taking this incident really seriously. Officers were quickly on the scene and our enquiries led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”