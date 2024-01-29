Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 1.30am on Saturday (27 January) police and paramedics were called to Elmton Road, in Creswell, and officers found a man unconscious near to Ours Bar and Lounge. The man, aged in his 40s, had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing and officers at this time are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ours bar that night and may have noticed any altercations, or fights, or who saw what happened on Elmton Road in the early hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police would also like to trace a van which is believed to have driven down the road and stopped nearby at the time of the incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault. He has been questioned and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police want to trace a van which is believed to have driven down the road and stopped nearby at the time of the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV which could help with the police investigation should contact the force on the details below, with reference 24*53519: