Two cannabis grows have been uncovered in Worksop by Bassetlaw neighbourhood police officers.

The Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team were alerted to the suspected grow at around 3pm yesterday, March 9, after receiving intelligence about a property in Gateford Road, Worksop.

Officers later discovered the sophisticated grow inside three rooms of the property which had reportedly been modified, with the electricity also bypassed.

A 37-year-old man was arrested a short time later following enquiries into a suspect's whereabouts.

He was held on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody as enquires continue.

It follows on from officers in the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team also discovering another cannabis grow in Lime Tree Avenue, Carlton in Lindrick, on Tuesday (March 8).

Officers discovered a smaller cannabis grow inside a property.

Enquires into that incident remain ongoing.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This is a great example of proactive police work and the neighbourhood team listening to locals concerns and acting on them.

“After receiving intelligence of the potential grow our officers acted quickly to attend the scene and discovered a significant amount of class B drugs and a substantial grow across multiple floors.

“Yesterday’s discovery was really positive for the community in that we have now taken a large grow out of circulation.

“Cannabis grows can often be a sign of wider organised criminality that can have a detrimental effect on people’s lives in the community and we will continue to act on intelligence and are committed to acting quickly and robustly to put a stop to any grows we find.

“I would like to ask the public that if they ever have any suspicions to report it to us and come forward about any concerns they may have in their area by calling 101 or by speaking directly to local officers.”

Anyone with any information on the grow discovered in Gateford Road, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 415 of March 9 2022.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.