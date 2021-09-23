A man has appeared in court over allegations of an assault which left the victim with a fractured eye socket.

The 26-year-old victim was reportedly punched to the floor and then had his head stamped on after a fight broke out on a petrol station forecourt in Moorgate, Retford, at around 2am on Saturday (September 18 2021).

Jordan Woodcock, aged 29, from Beehive Street, Retford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday September 22) charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an imitation firearm in a public place. He was granted conditional bail and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 20.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Reports of this nature are taken very seriously by the force which remains committed to keeping people safe and taking weapons off the streets.

“I want to reassure the public that incidents relating to firearms are thankfully still very rare in Nottinghamshire and that is down to the relentless intelligence-led work we do to remove them from harm’s way.

“Nottinghamshire Police will continue to use all the powers at its disposal to crack down on weapon-enabled crime and reduce the availability of firearms on the streets.”