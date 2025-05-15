Man in court charged with Worksop and Retford shop thefts

A man has appeared in court after a string of shop thefts in Worksop and Retford.

Pokémon cards worth £400, a £700 ring, and an array of men’s clothing were amongst the items reported stolen from shops across both towns between May 3 and 11.

Following inquiries between the East Bassetlaw and West Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing and response teams, a suspect was tracked down on CCTV and arrested by police on May 11, during which officer was then assaulted.

Jonathan Downes, of no fixed address, has been charged with five counts of shop theft, occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault of an emergency worker.

Downes was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

The 40-year-old appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and has since been remanded in custody.

He is next due in Nottingham Crown Court on May 27.

Sgt Sam Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shop theft has a significant impact on local businesses and residents.

“Over the past few weeks we have arrested and charged multiple suspects with shoplifting offences and will continue with high visibility and plain-clothed patrols as we work to crack down on this issue.”