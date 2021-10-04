Man in court after he tried to steal delivery van in Worksop in broad daylight

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted theft of a delivery vehicle.

The victim was making a delivery in Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, at around 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon when a suspect climbed into his van and tried to drive off.

After a brief struggle inside the vehicle the suspect made off from the scene and police were called.

Jamie Kettle, aged 34, of Queen Street, Worksop, has been charged with attempted theft, taking a vehicle without consent, and criminal damage.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I'm pleased that we've now charged a man in connection with this incident.