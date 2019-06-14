Man in balaclava steals cash from Worksop McDonald's drive-thru

Police are investigating after a man wearing a balaclava stole cash from a drive-thru McDonald's in Worksop.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday, June 13.

The McDonald's restaurant.

The man allegedly reached through the drive-thru window before stealing cash and driving away.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating a burglary at McDonald's, High Ground, Rhodesia, Worksop.

"A man wearing a balaclava reached through the drive-thru window and stole some cash, at 11.30pm on Thursday June 13.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident number 957 of June 13 2019."