Man from near Worksop jailed for almost 20 years for raping child

A 37-year-old Maltby man has been jailed for two decades after being found guilty of raping a child.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

Graeme Reed appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with two counts of rape of a child aged under 13-years-old. After a three-day trial and six hours of deliberations, Reed was found guilty on both counts on Thursday, July 13.

Speaking after the verdict, PC Ethan Knight, who investigated Reed’s crimes in the Rotherham area, said: “It is difficult to put into words the level of trauma and suffering Reed’s young victim has experienced. It is simply unimaginable.

“I want to personally commend this child for their immense bravery in telling police what happened. Taking that first step and disclosing sexual abuse can be a daunting step, and the young age of this victim makes their courage even more inspirational.

Graeme Reed
Graeme Reed
“The impact of Reed’s heinous crimes cannot be understated either – his victim will undoubtedly require additional support and specialist care for a number of years to come, but I truly hope that the conclusion of legal proceedings marks one step forward in their journey towards recovery.

“I hope that this case demonstrates that we are determined to seek justice for all victims of sexual offences, no matter their age or when the abuse took place.”

Reed, of Maltby, Rotherham, was sentenced to 19 years in prison plus an additional year on licence. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).