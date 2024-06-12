Man from near Worksop charged for allegedly throwing objects at Nigel Farage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from near Worksop has been charged after objects were thrown at Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage during a rally in Yorkshire yesterday (June 11).

The alleged offender, 28, has been charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence after the cup and another object were thrown at Mr Farage while he stood on the top deck of an open-topped battle bus.

Josh Greally, of Clowne, was arrested in Hoyland town centre, located in the Barnsley area, on June 11 during an appearance by the Reform UK leader.

During the visit, he was filmed dodging a paper cup thrown at him. The clip, which has gone viral online, then shows a man in a red hoody shouting at him before reaching into a construction bin and throwing something else. The man was then arrested on camera.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on the campaign trail in Clacton-on-Sea, where the first alleged assault took place (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley magistrates court on June 26.

During the trip to Barnsley, shouts of ‘Fascists out, out, out’ could be heard, but were partially drowned out by shouts of support for Reform.

Mr Farage said that Reform is targeting seats in Barnsley in the upcoming general election – while the Party also has candidates standing in Bassetlaw, Mansfield, Ashfield and Rother Valley.

It was the second attack on anti-immigration campaigner Farage since he announced he was standing in next month's election. Last week a 25-year-old woman was charged with assault for throwing a drink in his face.