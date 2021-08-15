Nottinghamshire Police was called to London Road in Retford at around 11.45pm on Wednesday August 11 after an alleged disturbance.

When officers arrived a man had become aggressive with attending police and swung a punch at an officer.

It was then alleged that the man kicked out at police while efforts were made to detain him.

A man has been fined for assaulting a police officer in Retofrd. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Peter Coufal, aged 30, of London Road in Retford, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker in connection with the incident and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court in Friday.

Coufal pleaded guilty to the offence and was handed a £500 fine. He is also ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will not tolerate violence towards police officers and will take appropriate action against anyone who commits such an offence.