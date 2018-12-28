Man due to appear in court in connection with assault on woman in Worksop

A man is due to appear in court in connection with an assault on a woman in Worksop.

Police received a report that a woman had been assaulted in the Matalan car park, Eastgate, between 1am and 1.51am on Thursday December 27.

He is due to appear in court today.

They then received a further report that a man was seen with a machete on Stanley Street.

James Rae, 23, of Sandy Lane, Worksop, has been charged with racially aggravated common assault, common assault, affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today (Friday December 28).