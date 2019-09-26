Man dies after Nottinghamshire crash

A driver has died after his car collided with a tree in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to Stockwith Road in Walkeringham at around 10.45pm yesterday - Wednesday, September 25 following reports of the collision.

The driver of the car and a passenger were taken to hospital with injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information that could aid officers in their investigation, or has any dashcam footage, should call 101 and quote incident number 1018 of 25 September 2019.