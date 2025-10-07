Man dies after medical emergency at Worksop Bus Station

A man has died after emergency services were called to a medical emergency at Worksop Bus Station.

The incident happened shortly before 2.30pm today (Tuesday 7 October). A man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Chief Inspector David Mather said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death but we do not currently believe what happened to be suspicious.

“Family members have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this tragic and difficult time.”