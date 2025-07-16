Man charged with string of offences after Bircotes disturbance

A man has been charged with a series of offences following a disturbance in a Bassetlaw village.

Police safely resolved a stand-off after a man climbed onto a number of roofs in Bircotes on July 3.

Officers were initially called at 2.30pm after an offender entered a property in East Street and made threats to the occupants with a knife.

A number of properties, three marked police vehicles and a member of the public’s car were damaged after tiles were then thrown from roofs in nearby Arundel Walk.

Rylance threw roof tiles at police officers from properties on Arundel Walk during the disturbance. Photo: Google

One police officer was also struck to the chest by one of the projectiles.

James Rylance, of no fixed abode, has been charged with aggravated burglary, assault on an emergency worker, damaging property and five counts of criminal damage in relation to the incident.

Detectives have also charged the 30-year-old with two previous aggravated burglaries in which residents were threatened with a knife in Bircotes and Harworth.

He is also charged with robbery and blackmail following an incident on June 6 when a man was confronted in the street and threatened before handing over cash.

The victim later received a number of messages demanding more money.

Rylance was remanded in custody during a hearing held in his absence at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 16.

He is next expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 13.

Insp Rob Harrison, neighbourhood policing inspector for Bassetlaw, said: “The incident in Bircotes caused considerable disruption to residents and required a large number of emergency services personnel to bring to a safe conclusion.

“It is thanks to their skill and professionalism that no-one was seriously hurt.

“I’m pleased a suspect has now been charged with a number of serious offences following a very thorough and robust investigation by a team of detectives.

“The victims of the burglaries have been informed about this development and I hope they and the wider community welcome our firm response.”