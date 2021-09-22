Man charged with murder of Dinnington care assistant and three children in Killamarsh

Officers were called at 7.26am on Sunday, September 19 to concerns for safety of those at a house on Chandos Crescent.

The bodies of Dinnington care assistant Terri Harris, aged 35, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, were found at the address.

Damien Bendall of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, has been charged with four counts of murder.

Floral tributes at the scene of a multiple murder in Killamarsh. Damien Bendall of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, has been charged with four counts of murder. Picture: Dean Atkins.