Man charged with GBH after woman stabbed at Worksop house

The incident is understood to have happened on Watson Road

It is understood Keith Fielding, 46, of Watson Road, Worksop, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His arrest came after officers were called to Watson Road on Thursday following reports that a woman had been attacked with a knife at around 6.30pm.

She was taken to hospital for medical treatment but her injuries are not life-threatening or altering.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were quick to come to the woman’s aid and detain a suspect at the scene.