A man has been charged with eight counts of burglary in connection with incidents in Derbyshire and Worksop during July.

Ryan Worth, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with five counts of burglary relating to incidents in Worksop, and three counts relating to incidents in Derbyshire.

Worth appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, August 27.