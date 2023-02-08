Man charged with attempted murder after leaving man with serious head injuries near Worksop
Police investigating an assault that left a Bassetlaw man with serious head injuries have charged a suspect with attempted murder.
Officers were called to an address in Park Lane, Elkesley, after the incident was reported at around 10pm on Sunday.
The victim, a man in his thirties, sustained a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Robert Booth, aged 26, of Park Lane, Elkesey, has been charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. February 8.
Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault, and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect. Our investigation into what happened will now continue.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 704 of February 5, 2023.
Alternatively CrimeStoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.