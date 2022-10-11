News you can trust since 1895

Man charged over violent assault in Bassetlaw

Two people have been charged over a violent assault in Bassetlaw.

By Jon Ball
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 9:21pm

Police were called to Thoresby Close, Bircotes, on October 6, shortly after 8pm, following reports a man and woman had been assaulted.

Detectives then linked the offences to burglary and criminal damage offences which took place on White House Road, Bircotes, on September 5 and 2, respectively, just before 9pm each time.

Brett May, aged 32, of Scrooby Road, Bircotes, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, burglary and criminal damage.

White House Road, Bircotes.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court when the case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month. May was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Jayne Milne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have carried out an extremely detailed investigation over the last few weeks to understand exactly what happened during these incidents and I am pleased that hard work has now paid off and a suspect has been charged.”

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw district commander, said: “This was a violent assault on two people leaving them both requiring hospital treatment and needing urgent care.

“I want to thank all of the officers involved for their hard work and carrying out extensive inquiries to understand exactly what happened.

“Our investigation into these matters is still ongoing so I would ask anyone who may have any information to come forward and call 101, quoting incident number 706 of October 6, 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”