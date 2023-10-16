Man charged after series of Worksop shop thefts
Alex O’Sullivan was arrested in the Chesterton Drive area after reported raids at shops in Kilton Hill and Prospect Precinct, allegedly committed between September 18 and October 6.
O’Sullivan, aged 32, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with six counts of shop theft.
He was subsequently released on bail, with conditions not to attend two stores in Kilton Hill and Prospect Precinct or three other addresses in Worksop.
He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 31.
Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Shoplifting offences can have a significant impact on local businesses.
“I would like to reassure our local retailers that we will continue to proactively target those who commit offences of this nature, and we will continue to support our local businesses to help protect their properties and drive down shop theft in their areas.”