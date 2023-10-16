Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex O’Sullivan was arrested in the Chesterton Drive area after reported raids at shops in Kilton Hill and Prospect Precinct, allegedly committed between September 18 and October 6.

O’Sullivan, aged 32, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with six counts of shop theft.

He was subsequently released on bail, with conditions not to attend two stores in Kilton Hill and Prospect Precinct or three other addresses in Worksop.

Police have charged a man with a series of shop thefts in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 31.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Shoplifting offences can have a significant impact on local businesses.