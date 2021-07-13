Man charged after police officers assaulted in Bassetlaw village

Nottinghamshire Police officers were attacked on Saturday afternoon after responding to a disturbance in Main Street, Scaftworth

The officers were attacked on Saturday afternoon after responding to a disturbance in Main Street, Scaftworth, shortly after 5.30pm.

One was struck in the head with handcuffs, another was headbutted and the third was pushed to the ground before a suspect was restrained.

Simon Robinson, aged 40, of Main Street, Scaftworth, has been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday Robinson pleaded not guilty to two of the charges and did not enter a plea for a third.

He also pleaded not guilty to another charge of using threatening, abusive, insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear in front of magistrates on Thursday July 15.

Inspector Susan Wain, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Assaults on police officers will never be tolerated and we will always press for the strongest possible sanctions against anyone who strikes out at our staff.

“I am pleased to report that none of the victims was seriously injured, but incidents like this are a reminder of the risks police officers take every day to keep the public safe.”