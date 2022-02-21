Man charged after nurse at Bassetlaw Hospital is spat at and police officer racially abused

Anthony O’Callaghan, of Lime Tree Avenue, Carlton-in-Lindrick, was arrested in connection with incidents at Bassetlaw Hospital, in Worksop on February 16 and 20.

Following his arrest, the 34-year-old is alleged to have racially abused a police officer on February 20.

O’Callaghan, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today charged with racially-aggravated common assault, racially-aggravated public order, assault by beating of an emergency worker and common assault of an emergency worker.

A nurse at Bassetlaw Hospital was spat at.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “There is absolutely no place in society for any type of hate crime.

"These type of distressing incidents are taken extremely seriously by the force and we will always investigate them robustly to ensure justice is served.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes hate crime very seriously all year round and works tirelessly to raise awareness and encourage reporting.

"The message from the force really could not be clearer: racism has no place in our society.

“We will not tolerate it and we will take quick and robust action against anyone involved in incident of racism, regardless of who the abuse is targeted at or towards.

“All hate crime is serious and everyone has the right to live their life without fear of prejudice, discrimination and hate.

"The important thing is that, if it's happening because of who you are, then it needs reporting.”

Sgt Gloyn added: “As the force has repeatedly shown, it will take robust action against anyone who assaults a police officer or any fellow emergency worker as they carry out their duties to protect and serve the public.

“Whatever the circumstances there is absolutely no excuse to assault a police officer.

"It is completely unacceptable and we will continue to do everything we can to crack down on this sort of behaviour.”