Man charged after large quantity of cigarettes and vapes stolen during break-in at Bassetlaw shop

Officers were called to Singh’s Go Local in Bawtry Road, following reports that the shop had been burgled.

A large quantity of cigarettes and vapes were reportedly taken during the break-in at around 7am on Sunday May 15.

Ashley Wilmot, of New Rossington, Doncaster, has been charged with burglary.

Singh’s Go Local in Bawtry Road, Harworth.

Wilmot, aged 31, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday may 19, where he denied the charge.

He is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for trial and has been remanded in custody until then.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports we receive of burglary extremely seriously as we understand just how much of an impact these types of offences can have.

“Nottinghamshire Police is absolutely committed to reducing burglary across the city and county, which is why we have two dedicated teams of officers who are tasked solely with working on these types of cases.

“We have now charged a suspect in connection with this case and they have appeared before the courts.”