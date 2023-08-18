Man charged after alleged hit-and-run in Langold left pensioner with serious injuries

The crash happened on the A60 Doncaster Road near Langold at around 1.35pm on Wednesday (16 August 2023).

An 80-year-old man was airlifted to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

Bill Nicholson, aged 20, of Chichester Walk, Carlton in Lindrick, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, theft of a motor vehicle, and going equipped for theft.

He's due in court today

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, August 18).

The collision happened as police were following the vehicle. In line with standard procedure, Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Roads were closed in the area on Wednesday evening, with diversions in place.

Neighbourhood Inspector Hayley Crawford said: “Officers were on scene immediately and began carrying out CPR and other life-saving actions along with members of the public who came to assist the police until the ambulance arrived.

“I would like to personally thank members of the public for their assistance.”