Man caught hiding behind a tree with air rifle in Worksop

Two men were seen walking along Windmill Lane, at around 11.50am yesterday.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the men attempted to escape and ran towards the Worksop Golf Club course.

One of the men was found hiding behind a tree while holding an air rifle.

Nottinghamshire Police officers have confiscated air riles from two men in Worksop.

An officers pointed their Taser at him to prevent the man from using the weapon.

The air rifle was then confiscated from the man safely without the Taser being discharged.

Minutes later, a second air rifle was recovered when a man was detained by an officer in Old Coach Road.

Two men, both 21, are due to be voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever.

Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper.