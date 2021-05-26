Man 'brandished knife' at man and threatened to kill him before 'stabbing front door' in Worksop

Police were called after the man spent several minutes stabbing the door to a flat in Netherton Road.

The person living inside the flat told police he answered a knock at his door at around 9.15pm on Sunday, May 23..

He said a man then brandished a knife and threatened to kill him, so he quickly shut the door.

The man then repeatedly stabbed the door accompanied by a second man who looked on.

Police arrived and arrested two men following the disorder, which happened at around 9.15pm.

Arturas Grumundis, aged 36, of Netherton Road, has been charged with assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

He appeared at Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 25) and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear again at the court today. The other man, 52, has been released without charge.

Detective Constable Ben Grainger, who is leading the investigation, said: “This must have been a scary experience for the victim who thankfully was unscathed following the incident.

"We take incidents of disorder such as this very seriously. The use of weapons and violence is totally unacceptable and we will always look to take robust action against those who commit such offences.

“We are satisfied this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the community.”