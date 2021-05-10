Man bailed after ‘firearm’ incident in Worksop

It happened following reports of an early-morning fight in Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, May 8, with a group of men inside a car telling police they had been threatened.

Firearm officers surrounded a building in the area and made contact with the suspect, who was arrested.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 26-year-old man has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession with a firearm with intent to cause fear.

Officers recovered a gas-powered air pistol believed to be linked to this incident.

They also believe the incident could be linked to a woman being robbed in Long Lane at around 2.45am the same morning.

Detective Sergeant, Matt Scott of Nottinghamshire Police, said: ““We understand that incidents involving firearms and violence are immensely concerning for the community and as such we take them extremely seriously.”

The investigation continues.