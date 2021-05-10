Man bailed after ‘firearm’ incident in Worksop

A man has been bailed after allegedly waving a firearm and pointing it at a group of men in Worksop.

By Sophie Wills
Monday, 10th May 2021, 4:32 pm

It happened following reports of an early-morning fight in Carlton-in-Lindrick on Saturday, May 8, with a group of men inside a car telling police they had been threatened.

Firearm officers surrounded a building in the area and made contact with the suspect, who was arrested.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 26-year-old man has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession with a firearm with intent to cause fear.

A man has been bailed in connection with the incident.

CRIME: Bogus salesman stole cash from elderly woman in Worksop

Officers recovered a gas-powered air pistol believed to be linked to this incident.

They also believe the incident could be linked to a woman being robbed in Long Lane at around 2.45am the same morning.

Detective Sergeant, Matt Scott of Nottinghamshire Police, said: ““We understand that incidents involving firearms and violence are immensely concerning for the community and as such we take them extremely seriously.”

The investigation continues.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.