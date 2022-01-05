Man attacked with blunt object in Worksop

The victim suffered a cut above his eye during the incident which happened in Osberton View, Kilton, at around midnight on Tuesday January 4.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to Osberton View, in Kilton, Worksop.

Sergeant Lee Mulligan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all reports involving weapons and violence seriously.

"Officers quickly made an arrest in connection with this isolated incident and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which could help officers with their enquiries is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 2 of January 5 2022.