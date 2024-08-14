Man arrested on suspicion of Retford burglaries

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 14:18 BST
Officers investigating a recent spate of burglaries around Retford and Newark town centres, have arrested a suspect.

The 33-year-old man was detained yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) in Retford.

His arrest follows extensive inquiries into a series or burglaries, which saw a number of businesses in the Newark and Retford town centre areas targeted and broken into between July 18 and August 8.

Police have arrested a man in Retford in connection with a string of burglaries. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Insp Charlotte Ellam, district commander for Newark & Sherwood, said: “While we have now arrested a suspect in connection with this recent spike in commercial burglaries, I also want to reassure our residents and businesses that we won’t let up in our ongoing efforts to tackle, reduce, and prevent burglary.

“We will continue to investigate reports and support our local businesses in any way we can, including sharing crime prevention advice.

“Additionally, I’d like to remind local businesses to remain vigilant to help us crack down on burglars and for people to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”