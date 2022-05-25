Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Retford

Officers pulled over a car in Hospital Road, after receiving reports of illegal activity in the area.

The driver tested positive for cannabis after officers conducted a roadside drug wipe.

A drug wipe is where a swab is taken from a suspect’s mouth and can provide an instant reading if drugs are detected.

A car was stopped in Hospital Road, in Retford.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It really should go without saying but driving while under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and should never happen for any reason.

“As with drink-driving, drug-driving can cost lives, which is why we will always respond to any reports we receive of this nature and will take robust action against anyone found to have committed this offence.

“If anyone suspects that someone could be driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we’d ask that they call the police on 101 and report them, or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."