A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying an axe.

Officers were called to reports of a man in possession of an axe in Dorchester Road, Harworth, at about 9.50am.

A police helicopter assisted with searches.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence.

"No one was injured and officers believe this was an isolated incident and there was no wider risk to the public," a Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said.