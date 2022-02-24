Three cars were stolen from properties in Worksop within the space of a week.

A Ford Focus was stolen from a property in Raymoth Lane in the early hours of January 30.

A Suzuki SX4 was taken from an address in Mount Avenue on February 2.

And a Jeep Renegade went missing from a house in Anston Avenue on February 5.

All three cars were stolen overnight with the keys stolen from inside the victims’ properties.

Robust enquiries by Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated burglary team have now led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and vehicle theft.

He was arrested in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday February 23) and taken into custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford said: “We treat burglary seriously and are continuing to work hard to prevent and detect these types of crimes.

“We understand how upsetting burglaries can be for residents which is why tackling and reducing burglary remains a priority for the force.

"Reports are investigated and through the effective use of our dedicated burglary, CID and neighbourhood policing teams we continue to target offenders as well as sharing crime prevention advice to prevent burglaries from happening in the first place.

“We are working tirelessly to drive down burglary and I want to reassure people that we always endeavour to put suspects before the court at the earliest opportunity.”

Nottinghamshire Police has two proactive burglary teams which are committed to tackling this type of crime as well as supporting victims.