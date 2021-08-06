The burglary happened at a house in Wingfield Avenue on February 4, last year while the occupants were not home.

A number of items were taken.

Yesterday, a 19-year-old wanted in connection with the incident was arrested in Doncaster on suspicion of burglary.

The burglary happened on Wingfield Avenue, in Worksop.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This arrest is a great example of how police forces work together in order to apprehend suspects.

“We are incredibly committed to finding those who are responsible for burglaries and we will not relent in our investigations.

“We understand the financial and psychological impact burglary can have on victims and we will not tolerate it.